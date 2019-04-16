All apartments in Hugo
Last updated April 16 2019 at 5:44 PM

13435 Europa Court N

13435 Europa Court North · No Longer Available
Location

13435 Europa Court North, Hugo, MN 55038

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
pet friendly
This end unit has a wonderful open floor plan with tons of natural light! Corner gas fireplace in living room, 9' ceilings, breakfast bar, dining area, large kitchen with tons of maple cabinets, all appliances and walk in pantry. Second floor has large master with enormous walk-in closet, large bath with double vanity, 2nd bedroom and office that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Nice sized laundry room with water softener. Nice setting with walking paths near parks, Bald Eagle Lake and close to downtown White Bear. Close to 35E for easy access to both cities. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval with refundable $300 deposit. RENT: $1590, SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1590, LEASE ADMINISTRATIVE FEE: $150 (one time), APPLICATION FEE: $55 per adult 18+ yrs. Sorry not approved for section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13435 Europa Court N have any available units?
13435 Europa Court N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hugo, MN.
What amenities does 13435 Europa Court N have?
Some of 13435 Europa Court N's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13435 Europa Court N currently offering any rent specials?
13435 Europa Court N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13435 Europa Court N pet-friendly?
Yes, 13435 Europa Court N is pet friendly.
Does 13435 Europa Court N offer parking?
No, 13435 Europa Court N does not offer parking.
Does 13435 Europa Court N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13435 Europa Court N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13435 Europa Court N have a pool?
No, 13435 Europa Court N does not have a pool.
Does 13435 Europa Court N have accessible units?
No, 13435 Europa Court N does not have accessible units.
Does 13435 Europa Court N have units with dishwashers?
No, 13435 Europa Court N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13435 Europa Court N have units with air conditioning?
No, 13435 Europa Court N does not have units with air conditioning.
