13435 Europa Court N

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry pet friendly

This end unit has a wonderful open floor plan with tons of natural light! Corner gas fireplace in living room, 9' ceilings, breakfast bar, dining area, large kitchen with tons of maple cabinets, all appliances and walk in pantry. Second floor has large master with enormous walk-in closet, large bath with double vanity, 2nd bedroom and office that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Nice sized laundry room with water softener. Nice setting with walking paths near parks, Bald Eagle Lake and close to downtown White Bear. Close to 35E for easy access to both cities. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval with refundable $300 deposit. RENT: $1590, SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1590, LEASE ADMINISTRATIVE FEE: $150 (one time), APPLICATION FEE: $55 per adult 18+ yrs. Sorry not approved for section 8