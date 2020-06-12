/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
154 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Golden Valley, MN
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1083 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Mallard Creek
8350 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-394 and Brookview Golf Course. Recently renovated units include laundry, carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Community features pool, 24-hour gym, upscale clubhouse and garage for snowy winters.
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1201 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hello Apartments in Golden Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1121 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1038 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1250 sqft
Upscale living meets easy urban access and the beauty of nature. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and carpet. Pet-friendly community offers pool, clubhouse and conference room. Close to city shopping and dining.
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
2570 Alabama Avenue S
2570 Alabama Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1152 sqft
Two bedroom end unit in a convenient location. Private 2 car garage that has plenty of space for storage and just steps away from unit. Easy access to highway 100 and just minutes from shops and restaurants.
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1029 sqft
A green living community just one block from Lyndale Avenue, this development offers a series of amenities, including LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and balconies.
Walden Wood
4301 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1037 sqft
Located adjacent to the Bass Lake Preserve, which is a haven for bird-watchers. Stylish homes come with spacious closets and ornate woodwork in rooms.
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1086 sqft
1500 Nicollet's upgraded kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter-tops, and a full size washer/dryer in every apartment home.
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
766 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1283 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Prime location in historic Loring Park neighborhood close to major freeways, downtown, the theater district and Walker Art Center.
