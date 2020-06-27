All apartments in Golden Valley
Find more places like 9200 Olympia St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Golden Valley, MN
/
9200 Olympia St.
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

9200 Olympia St.

9200 Olympia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Golden Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9200 Olympia Street, Golden Valley, MN 55427

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in TODAY! Updated SFH - 15 minutes to downtown! - This single family home is turnkey and just minutes to downtown.
Sitting on a corner lot with a backyard!
4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms.
Garage. Multi-level deck. FRESH paint. NEW flooring.
Right across the street from Lakeview Park.

$30 application fee per adult.
$250 pet fee per pet. Maximum 2 pets. Weight limits apply.
Residents are responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn maintenance.

Email/Call/Text today to set up a showing appointment.
Showings available most weekdays 9AM-3:30PM.
Contact Lindsey
651.283.2935
Sota.Rentals@Gmail.com

(RLNE5036412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9200 Olympia St. have any available units?
9200 Olympia St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Valley, MN.
What amenities does 9200 Olympia St. have?
Some of 9200 Olympia St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9200 Olympia St. currently offering any rent specials?
9200 Olympia St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9200 Olympia St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9200 Olympia St. is pet friendly.
Does 9200 Olympia St. offer parking?
Yes, 9200 Olympia St. offers parking.
Does 9200 Olympia St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9200 Olympia St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9200 Olympia St. have a pool?
No, 9200 Olympia St. does not have a pool.
Does 9200 Olympia St. have accessible units?
No, 9200 Olympia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9200 Olympia St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9200 Olympia St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9200 Olympia St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9200 Olympia St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd
Golden Valley, MN 55416
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Mallard Creek
8350 Golden Valley Rd
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Valley Village Apartments
600 N Lilac Dr
Golden Valley, MN 55422
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Valley View Apartments
6537 Golden Valley Rd
Golden Valley, MN 55427
West End Trails
1500 Douglas Drive North
Golden Valley, MN 55422
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S
Golden Valley, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Golden Valley 1 BedroomsGolden Valley 2 Bedrooms
Golden Valley Apartments with GarageGolden Valley Apartments with Parking
Golden Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN
Shakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University