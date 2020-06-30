All apartments in Golden Valley
4612 Glenwood Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

4612 Glenwood Ave

4612 Glenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4612 Glenwood Avenue, Golden Valley, MN 55422

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Charming 3BR, 1.5BA home located in off Glenwood Avenue in the highly sought after Wirth park area near Breck High School. The lower level has a large den area with closet, new washer and dryer, new furnace, living room with wood burning fireplace, half bath and direct walk out to the backyard stone tile patio and BBQ area. The main level has the kitchen/dining area with new tiling and stainless steel appliances, living room with gas fireplace & built in shelves, large breeze room with direct access the the newly replaced deck and segway to the 2 car garage.

NEW within past 3 months:
-Cedar deck
-Washer & dryer
-Furnace
-Garage Door
-Oven - stainless steel
-Dishwasher - stainless steel.
-Refrigerator/freezer - stainless steel.
-Front Door.

Tenant pays Gas, Electric, cable/internet, City utilities (trash, sewer & water) and snow & lawn care.

ESTIMATED UTILITIES

Electric $120/mo
Gas $80/mo
Water & Sewer $40

This lease will go through a minimum of 3/31/2021 as we do not allow Winter move outs. (November-March)

No smoking allowed in this home.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Don't miss!!

Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 Glenwood Ave have any available units?
4612 Glenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Valley, MN.
What amenities does 4612 Glenwood Ave have?
Some of 4612 Glenwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 Glenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4612 Glenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 Glenwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4612 Glenwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4612 Glenwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4612 Glenwood Ave offers parking.
Does 4612 Glenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4612 Glenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 Glenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 4612 Glenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4612 Glenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 4612 Glenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 Glenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4612 Glenwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4612 Glenwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4612 Glenwood Ave has units with air conditioning.

