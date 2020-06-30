4612 Glenwood Ave

Amenities

Charming 3BR, 1.5BA home located in off Glenwood Avenue in the highly sought after Wirth park area near Breck High School. The lower level has a large den area with closet, new washer and dryer, new furnace, living room with wood burning fireplace, half bath and direct walk out to the backyard stone tile patio and BBQ area. The main level has the kitchen/dining area with new tiling and stainless steel appliances, living room with gas fireplace & built in shelves, large breeze room with direct access the the newly replaced deck and segway to the 2 car garage.



NEW within past 3 months:

-Cedar deck

-Washer & dryer

-Furnace

-Garage Door

-Oven - stainless steel

-Dishwasher - stainless steel.

-Refrigerator/freezer - stainless steel.

-Front Door.



Tenant pays Gas, Electric, cable/internet, City utilities (trash, sewer & water) and snow & lawn care.



ESTIMATED UTILITIES



Electric $120/mo

Gas $80/mo

Water & Sewer $40



This lease will go through a minimum of 3/31/2021 as we do not allow Winter move outs. (November-March)



No smoking allowed in this home.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



Don't miss!!



