7869 Firwood Way NE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 fire pit

3 bed duplex in a safe neighborhood - A must see! - Property Id: 225196



Nice side-by-side multi-family unit in a quiet and safe location with long-term owners. Great location with easy highway access to both twin cities downtown. Unit has been renovated from top to bottom in 2017. This is for unit 1 with a move-in date of July 1. Showings will begin late May. Front and backyard are not shared (fire pit in backyard).



To qualify, Gross monthly household income must be 3x the rent along with a great rental history and pass background test. Rent excludes utilities, garbage removal, water/sewer, and snow/lawn care. Rent discount may be applied depending on background check, cleanliness, and/or maintenance related services.



-Application fee (non-refundable) : $45/adult (credit, criminal, and evictions) and one time $150 lease Admin fee upon acceptance. -Consistent employment for the last six months

-Not Section 8 Approved

-No Pets allowed

-No smoking

-Renters insurance and proof of utility transfer are required before move-in



This is a must see!

