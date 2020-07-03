All apartments in Fridley
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

7869 Firwood Way NE

7869 Firwood Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7869 Firwood Way Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
Craigway

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fire pit
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
3 bed duplex in a safe neighborhood - A must see! - Property Id: 225196

Nice side-by-side multi-family unit in a quiet and safe location with long-term owners. Great location with easy highway access to both twin cities downtown. Unit has been renovated from top to bottom in 2017. This is for unit 1 with a move-in date of July 1. Showings will begin late May. Front and backyard are not shared (fire pit in backyard).

To qualify, Gross monthly household income must be 3x the rent along with a great rental history and pass background test. Rent excludes utilities, garbage removal, water/sewer, and snow/lawn care. Rent discount may be applied depending on background check, cleanliness, and/or maintenance related services.

-Application fee (non-refundable) : $45/adult (credit, criminal, and evictions) and one time $150 lease Admin fee upon acceptance. -Consistent employment for the last six months
-Not Section 8 Approved
-No Pets allowed
-No smoking
-Renters insurance and proof of utility transfer are required before move-in

This is a must see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225196
Property Id 225196

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5684747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7869 Firwood Way NE have any available units?
7869 Firwood Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
What amenities does 7869 Firwood Way NE have?
Some of 7869 Firwood Way NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7869 Firwood Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
7869 Firwood Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7869 Firwood Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 7869 Firwood Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fridley.
Does 7869 Firwood Way NE offer parking?
No, 7869 Firwood Way NE does not offer parking.
Does 7869 Firwood Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7869 Firwood Way NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7869 Firwood Way NE have a pool?
No, 7869 Firwood Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 7869 Firwood Way NE have accessible units?
No, 7869 Firwood Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7869 Firwood Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7869 Firwood Way NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7869 Firwood Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7869 Firwood Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.

