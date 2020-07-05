All apartments in Fridley
Find more places like 5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fridley, MN
/
5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE

5871 West Moore Lake Dr NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fridley
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5871 West Moore Lake Dr NE, Fridley, MN 55432
Lakeview Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5a83a060b0 ---- Welcome Home! This rambler features 3 bedrooms on the main floor, which also boasts beautiful oak hardwood floors and a full bathroom. Recently remodeled kitchen with maple cabinetry, ceramic flooring, and dishwasher. Experience beautiful views from the back patio overlooking West Moore Lake, and a large fenced in back yard with plenty of room to roam and play. One car garage, room for two cars in driveway.Tons of room for storage in the unfinished basement. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant responsible for mowing, lawn care, and snow removal. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE have any available units?
5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
What amenities does 5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE have?
Some of 5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fridley.
Does 5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE offers parking.
Does 5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE have a pool?
No, 5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Park
630 Osborne Road Northeast
Fridley, MN 55432
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE
Fridley, MN 55432

Similar Pages

Fridley 1 BedroomsFridley 2 Bedrooms
Fridley Cheap PlacesFridley Dog Friendly Apartments
Fridley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN
Savage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University