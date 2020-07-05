5871 West Moore Lake Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5a83a060b0 ---- Welcome Home! This rambler features 3 bedrooms on the main floor, which also boasts beautiful oak hardwood floors and a full bathroom. Recently remodeled kitchen with maple cabinetry, ceramic flooring, and dishwasher. Experience beautiful views from the back patio overlooking West Moore Lake, and a large fenced in back yard with plenty of room to roam and play. One car garage, room for two cars in driveway.Tons of room for storage in the unfinished basement. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant responsible for mowing, lawn care, and snow removal. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.