538 Glencoe St North East

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated key fob access

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities key fob access pet friendly

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition with over $50K in updates: fresh paint, new windows and flooring, granite counter tops, updated kitchen and ceramic bathrooms, new high efficiency mechanicals, Remi air purifer, new roof, keyless entry, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.) To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 538 Glencoe St NE Fridley, MN 55432