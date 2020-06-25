All apartments in Fridley
538 Glencoe St North East
Last updated March 28 2019 at 4:37 PM

538 Glencoe St North East

538 Glencoe Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

538 Glencoe Street Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
Riverview Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
key fob access
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition with over $50K in updates: fresh paint, new windows and flooring, granite counter tops, updated kitchen and ceramic bathrooms, new high efficiency mechanicals, Remi air purifer, new roof, keyless entry, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.) To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 538 Glencoe St NE Fridley, MN 55432

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Glencoe St North East have any available units?
538 Glencoe St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
What amenities does 538 Glencoe St North East have?
Some of 538 Glencoe St North East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Glencoe St North East currently offering any rent specials?
538 Glencoe St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Glencoe St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 538 Glencoe St North East is pet friendly.
Does 538 Glencoe St North East offer parking?
No, 538 Glencoe St North East does not offer parking.
Does 538 Glencoe St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Glencoe St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Glencoe St North East have a pool?
No, 538 Glencoe St North East does not have a pool.
Does 538 Glencoe St North East have accessible units?
No, 538 Glencoe St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Glencoe St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 Glencoe St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 538 Glencoe St North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 538 Glencoe St North East does not have units with air conditioning.
