1231 Hillwind Road Northeast

Amenities
Great location- large bedrooms with walk in closets- large deck- whirlpool tub
and separate shower- new paint and flooring- new appliances including
washer and dryer- large garage- wooded setting- gas fireplace- main level
1/2 bath open concept floor plan. Two car garage with tons of storage space. HOA does not allow
pets. Trash, lawn and snow included in rent.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1231-hillwind-rd-ne-fridley-mn-55432-usa/e38434f0-854a-474b-bb9f-321643d62c6a
