1231 Hillwind Road Northeast
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

1231 Hillwind Road Northeast

1231 Hillwind Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Hillwind Road Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Great location- large bedrooms with walk in closets- large deck- whirlpool tub
and separate shower- new paint and flooring- new appliances including
washer and dryer- large garage- wooded setting- gas fireplace- main level
1/2 bath open concept floor plan. Two car garage with tons of storage space. HOA does not allow
pets. Trash, lawn and snow included in rent.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1231-hillwind-rd-ne-fridley-mn-55432-usa/e38434f0-854a-474b-bb9f-321643d62c6a

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5103848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Hillwind Road Northeast have any available units?
1231 Hillwind Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
What amenities does 1231 Hillwind Road Northeast have?
Some of 1231 Hillwind Road Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Hillwind Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Hillwind Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Hillwind Road Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 Hillwind Road Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1231 Hillwind Road Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Hillwind Road Northeast offers parking.
Does 1231 Hillwind Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1231 Hillwind Road Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Hillwind Road Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 1231 Hillwind Road Northeast has a pool.
Does 1231 Hillwind Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1231 Hillwind Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Hillwind Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 Hillwind Road Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Hillwind Road Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1231 Hillwind Road Northeast has units with air conditioning.
