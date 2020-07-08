Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

1072 Fillmore Cir NE Available 06/01/20 Spacious 3 BR / 2.5 BA TH w/ Hdwd Floors, Vaulted Ceilings in Fridley! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.com



This beautiful townhouse is conveniently located only minutes from Lifetime Fitness, Target, and many restaurants, schools, lakes, and parks. It boasts vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors on the main level, an open layout, and a cozy upstairs loft! The spacious master bedroom features a walk-in closet. The finished basement has a third bedroom that is large enough to be a family room, as well as a 3/4 bathroom and walk in closet. Washer and dryer are convenient on main level. Attached 2 car garage.



Water/sewer, garbage, lawn care/snow removal included.



Call Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing.



(RLNE2226791)