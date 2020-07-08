All apartments in Fridley
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

1072 Fillmore Cir NE

1072 Fillmore Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1072 Fillmore Circle Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
1072 Fillmore Cir NE Available 06/01/20 Spacious 3 BR / 2.5 BA TH w/ Hdwd Floors, Vaulted Ceilings in Fridley! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.com

This beautiful townhouse is conveniently located only minutes from Lifetime Fitness, Target, and many restaurants, schools, lakes, and parks. It boasts vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors on the main level, an open layout, and a cozy upstairs loft! The spacious master bedroom features a walk-in closet. The finished basement has a third bedroom that is large enough to be a family room, as well as a 3/4 bathroom and walk in closet. Washer and dryer are convenient on main level. Attached 2 car garage.

Water/sewer, garbage, lawn care/snow removal included.

Call Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing.

(RLNE2226791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1072 Fillmore Cir NE have any available units?
1072 Fillmore Cir NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
What amenities does 1072 Fillmore Cir NE have?
Some of 1072 Fillmore Cir NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1072 Fillmore Cir NE currently offering any rent specials?
1072 Fillmore Cir NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1072 Fillmore Cir NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1072 Fillmore Cir NE is pet friendly.
Does 1072 Fillmore Cir NE offer parking?
Yes, 1072 Fillmore Cir NE offers parking.
Does 1072 Fillmore Cir NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1072 Fillmore Cir NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1072 Fillmore Cir NE have a pool?
No, 1072 Fillmore Cir NE does not have a pool.
Does 1072 Fillmore Cir NE have accessible units?
No, 1072 Fillmore Cir NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1072 Fillmore Cir NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1072 Fillmore Cir NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1072 Fillmore Cir NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1072 Fillmore Cir NE has units with air conditioning.

