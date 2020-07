Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Farmington Townhomes is an ideal place to live. With close proximity to shopping and parks, along with an excellent school district, these townhomes are a catch. They are located in a small community, a place where anyone would love to call home.