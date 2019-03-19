20567 Abbey Lane

Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Available October 1st. Sorry no pets. ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. This property has not been previously rented and the owner has taken excellent care of this 2 bed 1.5 bath Farmington townhome. Kitchen 1/2 bath living and dining on the main level. 2 beds full bath and laundry upstairs. One time $150 leasing administration fee, first months rent and monthly processing fee of $7 due upon approval. ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. APPLICATIONS ONLINE AT RENTERSWAREHOUSE.COM $55 PER PERSON 18 AND OLDER. Available October 1st. Sorry no pets.