Farmington, MN
20567 Abbey Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20567 Abbey Lane

20567 Abbey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20567 Abbey Lane, Farmington, MN 55024
Middle Creek

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Available October 1st. Sorry no pets. ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. This property has not been previously rented and the owner has taken excellent care of this 2 bed 1.5 bath Farmington townhome. Kitchen 1/2 bath living and dining on the main level. 2 beds full bath and laundry upstairs. One time $150 leasing administration fee, first months rent and monthly processing fee of $7 due upon approval. ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. APPLICATIONS ONLINE AT RENTERSWAREHOUSE.COM $55 PER PERSON 18 AND OLDER. Available October 1st. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

