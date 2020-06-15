All apartments in Farmington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

18420 Eldorado Way

18420 Eldorado Way · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18420 Eldorado Way, Farmington, MN 55024
Dakota County Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1897 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This is a wonderful single family house in Farmington is very close to shopping, gas and parks. It's just a couple of minutes off of highway access but the neighborhood is quiet. The house comes with 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a sliding glass door to the deck. The kitchen is large with a nice stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher. It has a very large family room that leads out to the patio and private back yard. You'll enjoy the large 3-car garage year round for cars and storage. This house comes with washer and dryer! Qualifications are 600+ credit score - 3 times rent amount in total household income - clean background check - excellent rental or mortgage history. The owner may be open to pets with an extra deposit. Service or emotional support animals are always accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18420 Eldorado Way have any available units?
18420 Eldorado Way has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18420 Eldorado Way have?
Some of 18420 Eldorado Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18420 Eldorado Way currently offering any rent specials?
18420 Eldorado Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18420 Eldorado Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 18420 Eldorado Way is pet friendly.
Does 18420 Eldorado Way offer parking?
Yes, 18420 Eldorado Way does offer parking.
Does 18420 Eldorado Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18420 Eldorado Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18420 Eldorado Way have a pool?
Yes, 18420 Eldorado Way has a pool.
Does 18420 Eldorado Way have accessible units?
No, 18420 Eldorado Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18420 Eldorado Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18420 Eldorado Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 18420 Eldorado Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18420 Eldorado Way does not have units with air conditioning.
