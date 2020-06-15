18420 Eldorado Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This is a wonderful single family house in Farmington is very close to shopping, gas and parks. It's just a couple of minutes off of highway access but the neighborhood is quiet. The house comes with 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a sliding glass door to the deck. The kitchen is large with a nice stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher. It has a very large family room that leads out to the patio and private back yard. You'll enjoy the large 3-car garage year round for cars and storage. This house comes with washer and dryer! Qualifications are 600+ credit score - 3 times rent amount in total household income - clean background check - excellent rental or mortgage history. The owner may be open to pets with an extra deposit. Service or emotional support animals are always accepted.