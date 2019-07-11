All apartments in Farmington
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

1108 Walnut Street

1108 Walnut St · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Walnut St, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/54054d406e ---- This 4 bedrooms 2 Bathroom Home with brand new carpeting and is Available for Immediate Move In!!! Come home to peaceful Farmington! - New to the area? Get to know Farmington, home of the Dakota County Fair!!! Farmington Resident Guide - http://farmingtonmn.gov/community/new_resident/resident_guide This Home Features: - 2 car Garage - Breakfast Bar - Eat-in Kitchen w/ deck right off the dining area - Washer/Dryer - Pet Friendly (Ask about our pet requirements) - Deck/Patio - Walking path to a common area of the backyard that has a kids playground that is exclusively for the associated homes! - 2 Livingroom Areas Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: Central heat & Air (electric & Gas), water, sewer, trash, phone, internet, cable and lawn/snow care. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Walnut Street have any available units?
1108 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 1108 Walnut Street have?
Some of 1108 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 1108 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 1108 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 1108 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1108 Walnut Street has units with air conditioning.

