1108 Walnut Street

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/54054d406e ---- This 4 bedrooms 2 Bathroom Home with brand new carpeting and is Available for Immediate Move In!!! Come home to peaceful Farmington! - New to the area? Get to know Farmington, home of the Dakota County Fair!!! Farmington Resident Guide - http://farmingtonmn.gov/community/new_resident/resident_guide This Home Features: - 2 car Garage - Breakfast Bar - Eat-in Kitchen w/ deck right off the dining area - Washer/Dryer - Pet Friendly (Ask about our pet requirements) - Deck/Patio - Walking path to a common area of the backyard that has a kids playground that is exclusively for the associated homes! - 2 Livingroom Areas Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: Central heat & Air (electric & Gas), water, sewer, trash, phone, internet, cable and lawn/snow care. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.