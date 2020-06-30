All apartments in Excelsior
548 Mill Street
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

548 Mill Street

548 Mill Street · No Longer Available
Location

548 Mill Street, Excelsior, MN 55331

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Excelsior!! - Architecturally significant. Built by the architect who designed the Excelsior Amusement Park. Charming Craftsman style 4 Bed 3 Bath with Over-sized 2 plus car garage. This brick home exudes old world charm. Plate rail, accent moldings and trim, built in large upper level dresser, 9 ft ceilings and hardwood floors. Great Mother in law space with second kitchen and private patio in the walk out lower level. A short walk to Downtown Excelsior's restaurants, boutique shops and The Commons Park with beach, dock slips and band shell. Love the house with a bit of your own dcor or add your dream kitchen and master. 20736 Sq Ft lot, nearly a half acre. Property in the city of Excelsior, qualifies for Excelsior Dock Slip program. For more info call Mark Brattvet at 612-701-4375

(RLNE5251731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 548 Mill Street have any available units?
548 Mill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Excelsior, MN.
Is 548 Mill Street currently offering any rent specials?
548 Mill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 Mill Street pet-friendly?
No, 548 Mill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Excelsior.
Does 548 Mill Street offer parking?
Yes, 548 Mill Street offers parking.
Does 548 Mill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 548 Mill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 Mill Street have a pool?
No, 548 Mill Street does not have a pool.
Does 548 Mill Street have accessible units?
No, 548 Mill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 548 Mill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 548 Mill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 548 Mill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 548 Mill Street does not have units with air conditioning.

