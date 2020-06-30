548 Mill Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Excelsior!! - Architecturally significant. Built by the architect who designed the Excelsior Amusement Park. Charming Craftsman style 4 Bed 3 Bath with Over-sized 2 plus car garage. This brick home exudes old world charm. Plate rail, accent moldings and trim, built in large upper level dresser, 9 ft ceilings and hardwood floors. Great Mother in law space with second kitchen and private patio in the walk out lower level. A short walk to Downtown Excelsior's restaurants, boutique shops and The Commons Park with beach, dock slips and band shell. Love the house with a bit of your own dcor or add your dream kitchen and master. 20736 Sq Ft lot, nearly a half acre. Property in the city of Excelsior, qualifies for Excelsior Dock Slip program. For more info call Mark Brattvet at 612-701-4375



