Excelsior Lake

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Technology Package $75
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions: 45lbs, aggressive breed
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $50 per month.