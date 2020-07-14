All apartments in Excelsior
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:13 AM

Excelsior Lake

500 Linden Street · (952) 800-7453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Linden Street, Excelsior, MN 55331

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Excelsior Lake.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
parking
internet access
521 Linden Street - 521-09 Available 05/01/20

(RLNE3865252)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Technology Package $75
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions: 45lbs, aggressive breed
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $50 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Excelsior Lake have any available units?
Excelsior Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Excelsior, MN.
What amenities does Excelsior Lake have?
Some of Excelsior Lake's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Excelsior Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Excelsior Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Excelsior Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Excelsior Lake is pet friendly.
Does Excelsior Lake offer parking?
Yes, Excelsior Lake offers parking.
Does Excelsior Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Excelsior Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Excelsior Lake have a pool?
No, Excelsior Lake does not have a pool.
Does Excelsior Lake have accessible units?
No, Excelsior Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Excelsior Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, Excelsior Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Excelsior Lake have units with air conditioning?
No, Excelsior Lake does not have units with air conditioning.
