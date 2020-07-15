Amenities
Dove Tree Apartments is located in the heart of Elk River, within one mile of a wide variety of restaurant and retailers. Our award winning apartment community offers clean, well maintained studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices. As a Dove Tree resident, you will appreciate the dedication of our professional apartment management team, the convenience of entertaining in our charming community room, and the ability to enjoy Lions Park right next door with biking trails, walking trails, and playgrounds. Call today for a personal tour of your new apartment and see for yourself! IMPORTANT NOTE: Our on-site Management & Leasing Office location is currently closed. We would be happy to assist you at our sister property just around the corner at DOVE TERRACE APARTMENTS (1227 School Street NW, Elk River, MN 55330). *Dove Tree participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.