Elk River, MN
Dove Tree
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

Dove Tree

1105 Lions Park Dr NW · (833) 897-5028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Elk River
Location

1105 Lions Park Dr NW, Elk River, MN 55330

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$992

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 219 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dove Tree.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Dove Tree Apartments is located in the heart of Elk River, within one mile of a wide variety of restaurant and retailers. Our award winning apartment community offers clean, well maintained studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices. As a Dove Tree resident, you will appreciate the dedication of our professional apartment management team, the convenience of entertaining in our charming community room, and the ability to enjoy Lions Park right next door with biking trails, walking trails, and playgrounds. Call today for a personal tour of your new apartment and see for yourself! IMPORTANT NOTE: Our on-site Management & Leasing Office location is currently closed. We would be happy to assist you at our sister property just around the corner at DOVE TERRACE APARTMENTS (1227 School Street NW, Elk River, MN 55330). *Dove Tree participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet/due at time of move in (refundable)
limit: 2 pets per apartment home (If the combined weight does not exceed the maximum amount per floor).
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 1st Floor = 100 lbs at full maturity | 2 & 3rd Floors = 35 lbs at full maturity. Pets must be a minimum 1 year old. Cats must be de-clawed and altered with concurring vet paperwork. Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Off-Street Surface Lot Parking or Detached Parking Garage Space Available for $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dove Tree have any available units?
Dove Tree has 2 units available starting at $992 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Dove Tree have?
Some of Dove Tree's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dove Tree currently offering any rent specials?
Dove Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dove Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, Dove Tree is pet friendly.
Does Dove Tree offer parking?
Yes, Dove Tree offers parking.
Does Dove Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dove Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dove Tree have a pool?
No, Dove Tree does not have a pool.
Does Dove Tree have accessible units?
Yes, Dove Tree has accessible units.
Does Dove Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dove Tree has units with dishwashers.
Does Dove Tree have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dove Tree has units with air conditioning.
