Home
/
Edina, MN
/
7605 Edinborough Way
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

7605 Edinborough Way

7605 Edinborough Way · No Longer Available
Location

7605 Edinborough Way, Edina, MN 55435
Edinborough

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e58f46e089 ---- Now Available! This delightful two bedroom in the Edinborough community features an open living concept. Leaving the living, room you&rsquo;ll find a private porch concealed among the tree line. One bedroom houses a very unique built-in desk, table/murphy bed. Amenities include: In-unit laundry, gas fireplace, two heated underground parking spaces, car washing station, storage and more! This community charges a $300 fee at the time of move in and again at the time of move out. Fee cannot be waived. This fee includes membership to Edinborough Park. (annual memberships cost $300 plus $150 for each additional family member.) The move in/move out fee will be collected at time of move in. Edinborough Park Amenities include: &bull; Open year round &bull; Junior Olympic size 75&rsquo; long, 6 lane heated lap pool &bull; 3 lane 1/16 mile running/walking track &bull; Variety of cardio and strength equipment &bull; Adventure Peak&rsquo; - play park with large climbing structure and slides and separate &lsquo;Little Peak&rsquo; Toddler area. &bull; Amphitheater - Free concerts, kids shows and other entertainment held several times a week &bull; Adventure Peak&rsquo; - play park with large climbing structure and slides and separate &lsquo;Little Peak&rsquo; Toddler area. &bull; Amphitheater - Free concerts, kids shows and other entertainment held several times a week Lease Term: 12 Months Available: NOW! Pet Policy: Cats Only - 1 under 25 lbs. each - $500 pet deposit Utilities Usage Fee - $95/Month - Includes; Heat, Internet, Cable Trash, Water/Sewer, Lawn Care & Snow Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. &copy; 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 Edinborough Way have any available units?
7605 Edinborough Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 7605 Edinborough Way have?
Some of 7605 Edinborough Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 Edinborough Way currently offering any rent specials?
7605 Edinborough Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 Edinborough Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7605 Edinborough Way is pet friendly.
Does 7605 Edinborough Way offer parking?
Yes, 7605 Edinborough Way offers parking.
Does 7605 Edinborough Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7605 Edinborough Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 Edinborough Way have a pool?
Yes, 7605 Edinborough Way has a pool.
Does 7605 Edinborough Way have accessible units?
No, 7605 Edinborough Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 Edinborough Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7605 Edinborough Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7605 Edinborough Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7605 Edinborough Way has units with air conditioning.

