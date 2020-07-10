7605 Edinborough Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e58f46e089 ---- Now Available! This delightful two bedroom in the Edinborough community features an open living concept. Leaving the living, room you’ll find a private porch concealed among the tree line. One bedroom houses a very unique built-in desk, table/murphy bed. Amenities include: In-unit laundry, gas fireplace, two heated underground parking spaces, car washing station, storage and more! This community charges a $300 fee at the time of move in and again at the time of move out. Fee cannot be waived. This fee includes membership to Edinborough Park. (annual memberships cost $300 plus $150 for each additional family member.) The move in/move out fee will be collected at time of move in. Edinborough Park Amenities include: • Open year round • Junior Olympic size 75’ long, 6 lane heated lap pool • 3 lane 1/16 mile running/walking track • Variety of cardio and strength equipment • Adventure Peak’ - play park with large climbing structure and slides and separate ‘Little Peak’ Toddler area. • Amphitheater - Free concerts, kids shows and other entertainment held several times a week • Adventure Peak’ - play park with large climbing structure and slides and separate ‘Little Peak’ Toddler area. • Amphitheater - Free concerts, kids shows and other entertainment held several times a week Lease Term: 12 Months Available: NOW! Pet Policy: Cats Only - 1 under 25 lbs. each - $500 pet deposit Utilities Usage Fee - $95/Month - Includes; Heat, Internet, Cable Trash, Water/Sewer, Lawn Care & Snow Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. © 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.