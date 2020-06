Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious rambler in a convenient Edina location just off France Ave. and easy access to I62. This home features new carpet, fresh paint, refinished hardwood, 2 fireplaces, office/den, and finished basement with family room. It also includes dining area, , central air, partially fenced in yard, and 2 stall garage. This one is move in ready so call for more information.