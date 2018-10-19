All apartments in Edina
Last updated December 3 2019

5945 Fairfax Ave

5945 Fairfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5945 Fairfax Avenue, Edina, MN 55424
Concord

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Edina 4 Bedroom 5 Bath Executive Home - View 3D full home walkthrough: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=N9nFGpBA3ry

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 5 bath Executive home. Available to move in Nov. 1st, 2019. Lease will go to June 30th, 2020.
Fully updated in the heart of Edina and close to dining, entertainment, schools and parks! Main level features beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter top kitchen with top of the line appliances, living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room, large pantry, mudroom and powder room. Keep your cars snow free with the two car attached garage.
Upper level boasts a large master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Two bedrooms share a full bathroom and one bedroom has a private full bathroom, great for guests! Doing laundry is a breeze with the upper level laundry room!
Lower level is finished with additional living space, ample storage and a bath.
This home sits on a corner lot with great neighbors and a fenced in yard with play set included.

$4,825/Month rent. Full months rent deposit required.
Water and lawn care included.
Move in Nov. 1st, 2019. Lease ends June 30th, 2020
Dogs allowed with additional deposit
Full background check required. $35 application fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2787299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5945 Fairfax Ave have any available units?
5945 Fairfax Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 5945 Fairfax Ave have?
Some of 5945 Fairfax Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5945 Fairfax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5945 Fairfax Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5945 Fairfax Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5945 Fairfax Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5945 Fairfax Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5945 Fairfax Ave offers parking.
Does 5945 Fairfax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5945 Fairfax Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5945 Fairfax Ave have a pool?
No, 5945 Fairfax Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5945 Fairfax Ave have accessible units?
No, 5945 Fairfax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5945 Fairfax Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5945 Fairfax Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5945 Fairfax Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5945 Fairfax Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
