5945 Fairfax Ave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Edina 4 Bedroom 5 Bath Executive Home - View 3D full home walkthrough: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=N9nFGpBA3ry



Beautiful 4 bedroom, 5 bath Executive home. Available to move in Nov. 1st, 2019. Lease will go to June 30th, 2020.

Fully updated in the heart of Edina and close to dining, entertainment, schools and parks! Main level features beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter top kitchen with top of the line appliances, living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room, large pantry, mudroom and powder room. Keep your cars snow free with the two car attached garage.

Upper level boasts a large master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Two bedrooms share a full bathroom and one bedroom has a private full bathroom, great for guests! Doing laundry is a breeze with the upper level laundry room!

Lower level is finished with additional living space, ample storage and a bath.

This home sits on a corner lot with great neighbors and a fenced in yard with play set included.



$4,825/Month rent. Full months rent deposit required.

Water and lawn care included.

Move in Nov. 1st, 2019. Lease ends June 30th, 2020

Dogs allowed with additional deposit

Full background check required. $35 application fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2787299)