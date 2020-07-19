5546 Village Drive, Edina, MN 55439 Prospect Knolls
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Almost new inside with open floorplan.. Large master ensuite. Executive Edina town house with everything! Demand location close to schools, golf, Southdale area. Be first to live in this like new town house! This is an A+++
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5546 Village Drive have any available units?
5546 Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 5546 Village Drive have?
Some of 5546 Village Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5546 Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5546 Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.