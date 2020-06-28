5207 Doncaster Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available NOW!



You will absolutely love this beautifully updated home on over a half an acre lot overlooking Highlands Park in a highly desirable Edina neighborhood! Just a short drive to 50th and France, and located close to Interlochen Country Club.



This amazing home sits on over half an acre lot with mature trees offering lots of privacy in the front and backyard. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front porch, the three-season porch or the large deck in the back!



The fabulous designer kitchen features granite countertops, a large island, Viking appliances, a sub-zero fridge, and gorgeous hardwood floors.



The living room also has beautiful hardwood floors, a large window to let the sunshine in and a wood-burning fireplace.



Three bedrooms on the main level, a master bath, a full bath, and an office complete the upper level of this home.



Downstairs features a cozy family room, wet bar, and a second wood-burning fireplace. Two more bedrooms and the laundry complete the lower level of this awesome home.



Pet policy: Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Sorry, no pets allowed

No smoking

Max 6 of occupants

Available NOW

Two-car tuck-under garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

The application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing