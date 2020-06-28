All apartments in Edina
5207 Doncaster Way

5207 Doncaster Way · No Longer Available
Location

5207 Doncaster Way, Edina, MN 55436
Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available NOW!

You will absolutely love this beautifully updated home on over a half an acre lot overlooking Highlands Park in a highly desirable Edina neighborhood! Just a short drive to 50th and France, and located close to Interlochen Country Club.

This amazing home sits on over half an acre lot with mature trees offering lots of privacy in the front and backyard. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front porch, the three-season porch or the large deck in the back!

The fabulous designer kitchen features granite countertops, a large island, Viking appliances, a sub-zero fridge, and gorgeous hardwood floors.

The living room also has beautiful hardwood floors, a large window to let the sunshine in and a wood-burning fireplace.

Three bedrooms on the main level, a master bath, a full bath, and an office complete the upper level of this home.

Downstairs features a cozy family room, wet bar, and a second wood-burning fireplace. Two more bedrooms and the laundry complete the lower level of this awesome home.

Pet policy: Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Sorry, no pets allowed
No smoking
Max 6 of occupants
Available NOW
Two-car tuck-under garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
The application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 Doncaster Way have any available units?
5207 Doncaster Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 5207 Doncaster Way have?
Some of 5207 Doncaster Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5207 Doncaster Way currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Doncaster Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Doncaster Way pet-friendly?
No, 5207 Doncaster Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 5207 Doncaster Way offer parking?
Yes, 5207 Doncaster Way offers parking.
Does 5207 Doncaster Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 Doncaster Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Doncaster Way have a pool?
No, 5207 Doncaster Way does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Doncaster Way have accessible units?
No, 5207 Doncaster Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Doncaster Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5207 Doncaster Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5207 Doncaster Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5207 Doncaster Way has units with air conditioning.
