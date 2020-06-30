All apartments in Edina
Find more places like 5137 Gorgas Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edina, MN
/
5137 Gorgas Ave
Last updated February 5 2020 at 5:08 AM

5137 Gorgas Ave

5137 Gorgas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edina
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5137 Gorgas Avenue, Edina, MN 55424
Arden Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This lovely Edina home has some great updates but still holds it's old school charm! The main floor features hardwood floors throughout, with a formal dining room, living room with fireplace, kitchen with brand new appliances, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. French doors from the dining room lead out to a 3 season porch that leads out to a great patio for outdoor entertaining. The finished basement offers a laundry room and tons of storage space. Nice landscaping, a fenced in backyard along with a one car attached garage complete this home. Edina school district.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care (lawn mower provided). This home does not qualify for section 8.
Charming home located in highly desirable Edina neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5137 Gorgas Ave have any available units?
5137 Gorgas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 5137 Gorgas Ave have?
Some of 5137 Gorgas Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5137 Gorgas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5137 Gorgas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5137 Gorgas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5137 Gorgas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 5137 Gorgas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5137 Gorgas Ave offers parking.
Does 5137 Gorgas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5137 Gorgas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5137 Gorgas Ave have a pool?
No, 5137 Gorgas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5137 Gorgas Ave have accessible units?
No, 5137 Gorgas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5137 Gorgas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5137 Gorgas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5137 Gorgas Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5137 Gorgas Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436
Oaks Vernon Apartments
5400 Vernon Ave S
Edina, MN 55436
Onyx
6725 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Nolan Mains
3945 Market St
Edina, MN 55424
71 France
7161 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436
The Durham
7201 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435

Similar Pages

Edina 1 BedroomsEdina 2 Bedrooms
Edina Apartments with BalconyEdina Cheap Places
Edina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southdale
Promenade

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities