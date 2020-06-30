5137 Gorgas Ave

Amenities

This lovely Edina home has some great updates but still holds it's old school charm! The main floor features hardwood floors throughout, with a formal dining room, living room with fireplace, kitchen with brand new appliances, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. French doors from the dining room lead out to a 3 season porch that leads out to a great patio for outdoor entertaining. The finished basement offers a laundry room and tons of storage space. Nice landscaping, a fenced in backyard along with a one car attached garage complete this home. Edina school district.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care (lawn mower provided). This home does not qualify for section 8.

Charming home located in highly desirable Edina neighborhood!