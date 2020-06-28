All apartments in Edina
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

4607 Lakeview Drive

4607 Lakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4607 Lakeview Drive, Edina, MN 55424
Golf Terrace Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest suite
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome home! Only available due to relocation, this gorgeous 2-story has been attended to from top to bottom and is now an amazing gem that blends classic charm with the feel and conveniences of a new one. The main level features a chic new master retreat with a custom walk-in closet, views to the backyard and massive spa-like bathroom with jetted walk-in shower and heated floors! A lovely new laundry room is located just steps away. The fabulous kitchen was designed for gathering and entertaining - it features ample storage and a large island with breakfast bar. The upper level has been completely finished to feature additional flex space, 3 bedrooms and a completely charming full bath with dual sinks! The walk-out basement offers additional family room space, wet-bar and fireplace and also functions well as a guest suite! Step outside to a stunning, private backyard! Walkable to parks, tennis courts, and schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 Lakeview Drive have any available units?
4607 Lakeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 4607 Lakeview Drive have?
Some of 4607 Lakeview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 Lakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4607 Lakeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 Lakeview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4607 Lakeview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 4607 Lakeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4607 Lakeview Drive offers parking.
Does 4607 Lakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4607 Lakeview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 Lakeview Drive have a pool?
No, 4607 Lakeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4607 Lakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 4607 Lakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 Lakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4607 Lakeview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4607 Lakeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4607 Lakeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
