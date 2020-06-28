4607 Lakeview Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest suite hot tub tennis court

Welcome home! Only available due to relocation, this gorgeous 2-story has been attended to from top to bottom and is now an amazing gem that blends classic charm with the feel and conveniences of a new one. The main level features a chic new master retreat with a custom walk-in closet, views to the backyard and massive spa-like bathroom with jetted walk-in shower and heated floors! A lovely new laundry room is located just steps away. The fabulous kitchen was designed for gathering and entertaining - it features ample storage and a large island with breakfast bar. The upper level has been completely finished to feature additional flex space, 3 bedrooms and a completely charming full bath with dual sinks! The walk-out basement offers additional family room space, wet-bar and fireplace and also functions well as a guest suite! Step outside to a stunning, private backyard! Walkable to parks, tennis courts, and schools!