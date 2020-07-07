402 Jefferson Avenue South

Amenities

This home is located in Edina but in the Hopkins school district. It is a 1-1/2 story with 3 bedrooms. The main floor features a carpeted living room, 2 bedrooms, one hardwood and one carpeted, a bath with tub/shower and a large kitchen. Upstairs has another bedroom and a bonus room. The lower level has laundry, mechanicals and a craft room, or playroom for the kids. There is no garage, only a parking pad. The back yard is nice and large. The owner would prefer no pets. You pay gas, electric and rubbish. We do lawn care, you shovel the snow. Professional management, screening required. Sorry, no Sec 8 or subsidy payments. Looking for top quality renters. $50 Application fee and $150 Move in fee.