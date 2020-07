Renew Eden Prairie

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage car wash area carport cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board

Welcome to Parkway Apartments located in the highly coveted Eden Prairie; a city consistently voted one of the places to live. Surrounded by beautiful walking trails and only minutes from the Mall of America and all of downtown Minneapolis, Parkway Apartments offer the perfect combination of recreation and location. As a resident of Parkway, you’ll have access to all of our amenities including the three resort-style swimming pools and hot tub, expansive fitness studio, racquetball court, brand new grilling pavilion, resident business center, and complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi in our clubhouse. Our newly renovated apartments offer generous floor plans with designer finishes and include heated underground parking.