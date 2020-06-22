8511 Mitchell Road

Amenities

Available March 1st, 2019! Renters Warehouse presents this awesome townhouse for rent in Eden Prairie right off Mitchell Road! The home offers vaulted ceilings, finished basement, deck, patio, and 2 car garage. There is an open living and dining room with access to deck and nice kitchen with peninsula. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms, one being the master with walk-in closet. The walkout basement is completely finished with fireplace and 3/4 bath. Conveniently located across the street from Pheasant Woods Park. Easy access to 494, Hwy 5, &amp; Hwy 212! Tenant pays gas, electric, water, trash. Owner covers HOA, including snow/lawn. No pets, please. Application fee $55 per adult.