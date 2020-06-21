All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7975 Island Road

7975 Island Road · No Longer Available
Location

7975 Island Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2,769 sq. ft. home located in Eden Prairie! This spacious home features an open floor plan, inviting kitchen, and several entertaining spaces. Entertain in the formal dining and living room, or relax in the cozy living room. This home has a huge master suite with reading nook, large secondary rooms, and a study. Enjoy those warm summer nights outside on the deck, or take a stroll down to the docks! Make this home yours today. Be sure to schedule your showing!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7975 Island Road have any available units?
7975 Island Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
Is 7975 Island Road currently offering any rent specials?
7975 Island Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7975 Island Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7975 Island Road is pet friendly.
Does 7975 Island Road offer parking?
No, 7975 Island Road does not offer parking.
Does 7975 Island Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7975 Island Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7975 Island Road have a pool?
No, 7975 Island Road does not have a pool.
Does 7975 Island Road have accessible units?
No, 7975 Island Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7975 Island Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7975 Island Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7975 Island Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7975 Island Road does not have units with air conditioning.
