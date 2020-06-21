7975 Island Road

Amenities

See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2,769 sq. ft. home located in Eden Prairie! This spacious home features an open floor plan, inviting kitchen, and several entertaining spaces. Entertain in the formal dining and living room, or relax in the cozy living room. This home has a huge master suite with reading nook, large secondary rooms, and a study. Enjoy those warm summer nights outside on the deck, or take a stroll down to the docks! Make this home yours today. Be sure to schedule your showing!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



