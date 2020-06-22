7202 Allen Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Another new listing from Bob Feland & Renters Warehouse. This home is a spacious, upper level townhome with many upgrades including beautiful hardwood flooring. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and room for a kitchen table and walks out onto a deck overlooking a golf course. A convenient laundry room is just off the kitchen. The bedroom has a large closet and the bathroom has been nicely upgraded. This home also has a full den area and a great loft that would make a nice office or play space. Pets considered with $500 deposit. 1 car attached garage. Tenant pays gas and electric. Owner covers HOA, water, trash and cable. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.