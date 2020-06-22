All apartments in Eden Prairie
7202 Allen Court
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:35 PM

7202 Allen Court

7202 Allen Court · No Longer Available
Eden Prairie
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

7202 Allen Court, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Another new listing from Bob Feland & Renters Warehouse. This home is a spacious, upper level townhome with many upgrades including beautiful hardwood flooring. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and room for a kitchen table and walks out onto a deck overlooking a golf course. A convenient laundry room is just off the kitchen. The bedroom has a large closet and the bathroom has been nicely upgraded. This home also has a full den area and a great loft that would make a nice office or play space. Pets considered with $500 deposit. 1 car attached garage. Tenant pays gas and electric. Owner covers HOA, water, trash and cable. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7202 Allen Court have any available units?
7202 Allen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7202 Allen Court have?
Some of 7202 Allen Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7202 Allen Court currently offering any rent specials?
7202 Allen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7202 Allen Court pet-friendly?
No, 7202 Allen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 7202 Allen Court offer parking?
Yes, 7202 Allen Court offers parking.
Does 7202 Allen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7202 Allen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7202 Allen Court have a pool?
Yes, 7202 Allen Court has a pool.
Does 7202 Allen Court have accessible units?
No, 7202 Allen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7202 Allen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7202 Allen Court does not have units with dishwashers.

