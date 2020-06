Amenities

Enjoy this corner remodeled 3BD/3BA townhouse with new paint and carpet throughout. New wood laminate floor in kitchen, dining, and upper level hallway. Open floor plan, private master suite, spacious outdoor patio with two car garage and crawl space for additional storage. Association amenities: pool, exercise room, guest suite, and walking path. Close to Regional park, beach, restaurants, and more. Easy access to Hwy 62 & 494 and MPLS.