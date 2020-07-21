6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 BR/2BA TH w/1 CG Near Lifetime Fitness in Eden Prairie.



Conveniently located off of Baker Rd & 62 across from Lifetime Fitness and near parks, trails, shops, and dining!



This split-level town home has an open living/dining room with a fireplace on the upper level with an updated kitchen and two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level has a family room/den and an additional two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Private huge patio with fence and gate . Washer & dryer are included and a detached 1 car garage plus 1 reserved parking spot. Garbage, lawn care/snow removal provided. Tenant pays all other utilities. Pets considered. Amenities include an outdoor pool and basketball court.



To schedule a showing TEXT 952-212-2762or email AimeeRealty@hotmail.com



Minimum application acceptance standards:

1.No unlawful detainers in the past three years.

2.Credit worthiness: A FICO score of no less than 650; Verifiable household income to rent is above 3X ; No open bankrupticies in past three years.

3.Criminal background: No felony, no gross misdemeanors, no misdemeanors in the past 5 years.

4.No smoking in units allowed.

5.Occupancy standard: 2 persons per bedroom allowed.

6.False or misleading application information is grounds for immediate denial.