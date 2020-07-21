All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:34 AM

6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1

6263 Saint Johns Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6263 Saint Johns Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 BR/2BA TH w/1 CG Near Lifetime Fitness in Eden Prairie.

Conveniently located off of Baker Rd & 62 across from Lifetime Fitness and near parks, trails, shops, and dining!

This split-level town home has an open living/dining room with a fireplace on the upper level with an updated kitchen and two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level has a family room/den and an additional two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Private huge patio with fence and gate . Washer & dryer are included and a detached 1 car garage plus 1 reserved parking spot. Garbage, lawn care/snow removal provided. Tenant pays all other utilities. Pets considered. Amenities include an outdoor pool and basketball court.

To schedule a showing TEXT 952-212-2762or email AimeeRealty@hotmail.com

Minimum application acceptance standards:
1.No unlawful detainers in the past three years. 
2.Credit worthiness: A FICO score of no less than 650; Verifiable household income to rent is above 3X ; No open bankrupticies in past three years.
3.Criminal background: No felony, no gross misdemeanors, no misdemeanors in the past 5 years.
4.No smoking in units allowed.
5.Occupancy standard: 2 persons per bedroom allowed. 
6.False or misleading application information is grounds for immediate denial.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1 have any available units?
6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1 have?
Some of 6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1 offers parking.
Does 6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1 has a pool.
Does 6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6263 Saint Johns Dr - 1 has units with dishwashers.
