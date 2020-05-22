All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:43 PM

17399 Barberry Circle

17399 Barberry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

17399 Barberry Circle, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Car Garage! Pet friendly 3 bed/2 bath home- Eden Prairie!

Half Off First Month's Rent if lease signed by 12/31!

Owner wants a Lease ending 6/30/2020 with option to renew

Check out this cozy 3 bed/2bath rambler on desirable wooded corner lot.
Property features fenced yard, vaulted ceiling, ample storage, huge deck and lots of room to grow!
Has a Lower level family room, a den, eat in kitchen, and hardwood floors.
The best part is it comes with 2 car attached garage and pet friendly!

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-5
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn
1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/573bd8d06f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17399 Barberry Circle have any available units?
17399 Barberry Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 17399 Barberry Circle have?
Some of 17399 Barberry Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17399 Barberry Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17399 Barberry Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17399 Barberry Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 17399 Barberry Circle is pet friendly.
Does 17399 Barberry Circle offer parking?
Yes, 17399 Barberry Circle offers parking.
Does 17399 Barberry Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17399 Barberry Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17399 Barberry Circle have a pool?
No, 17399 Barberry Circle does not have a pool.
Does 17399 Barberry Circle have accessible units?
No, 17399 Barberry Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 17399 Barberry Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 17399 Barberry Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

