17399 Barberry Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Car Garage! Pet friendly 3 bed/2 bath home- Eden Prairie!



Half Off First Month's Rent if lease signed by 12/31!



Owner wants a Lease ending 6/30/2020 with option to renew



Check out this cozy 3 bed/2bath rambler on desirable wooded corner lot.

Property features fenced yard, vaulted ceiling, ample storage, huge deck and lots of room to grow!

Has a Lower level family room, a den, eat in kitchen, and hardwood floors.

The best part is it comes with 2 car attached garage and pet friendly!



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-5

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn

1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/573bd8d06f