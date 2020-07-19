17055 Honeysuckle Lane

Amenities

Welcome your new home! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2,218 sq. ft. home in Eden Prairie has everything you need! This open floor plan home features a spacious kitchen with granite counters, tons of cabinets and counter space, storage, and eat in breakfast area. Relax in the cozy family room, or entertain in the formal living and dining area. Get a restful night sleep in the master suite, or hang out in the huge game room with mini kitchen. Enjoy those warm summer days on the beautiful finished deck, patio, and huge private yard with tons of space. Schedule your showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.