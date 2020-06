Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court elevator parking racquetball court bbq/grill

Welcome to SW Condos- Totally remondeled two bed, two bath prestine condo with

a balcony. Spacious chef's kitchen ~granite counter tops, high end stainless

steal appliances and new custom cabinets with crown molding. Open floor plan,

walk in closets and plenty of storage. Laundry in unit, indoor racquetball and

basketball courts, party room, outdoor entertaining area with grills and

seating area. Superior location close to the Metro Transit Center, shops and

parks!