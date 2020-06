Amenities

This one just opened up. Available 7/1/20, This home is in the highly desirable Hartford Commons development. Close to Eden Prairie mall, groceries, and entertainment. This 1755 sf home features stainless steel appliances; fireplace;3 beds/3 baths; covered, heated parking, ceiling fans; and a desirable end unit with plenty of natural light! $55 application fee per adult. $150 Administrative fee for accepted application and $7 monthly convenience fee.