All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 11241 Preswick Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
11241 Preswick Boulevard
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:21 PM

11241 Preswick Boulevard

11241 Preswick Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

11241 Preswick Blvd, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available January 15th. Move-in ready townhome located in Eden Prairie. Open floor plan. Main level houses the living and dining room, spacious kitchen with gas stove, ample cabinets and countertop space. The upper-level houses two bedrooms, one being the master with a walk-in closet, laundry, and loft space great for a home office. Attached heated two-car garage. Convenient location close to Anderson Lakes Park Reserve and Eden Prairie Center. Water, sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. This property is not approved for section 8. (Rent:$1795) (Security Deposit: $1795) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Small dog <25 pounds considered with an additional deposit) To schedule a showing copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11241 Preswick Boulevard have any available units?
11241 Preswick Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 11241 Preswick Boulevard have?
Some of 11241 Preswick Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11241 Preswick Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11241 Preswick Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11241 Preswick Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 11241 Preswick Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 11241 Preswick Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11241 Preswick Boulevard offers parking.
Does 11241 Preswick Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11241 Preswick Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11241 Preswick Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11241 Preswick Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11241 Preswick Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11241 Preswick Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11241 Preswick Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11241 Preswick Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities