11241 Preswick Boulevard

Available January 15th. Move-in ready townhome located in Eden Prairie. Open floor plan. Main level houses the living and dining room, spacious kitchen with gas stove, ample cabinets and countertop space. The upper-level houses two bedrooms, one being the master with a walk-in closet, laundry, and loft space great for a home office. Attached heated two-car garage. Convenient location close to Anderson Lakes Park Reserve and Eden Prairie Center. Water, sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. This property is not approved for section 8. (Rent:$1795) (Security Deposit: $1795) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Small dog <25 pounds considered with an additional deposit) To schedule a showing copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery