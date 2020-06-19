All apartments in Eagan
4312 Meghan Lane
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

4312 Meghan Lane

4312 Meghan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4312 Meghan Lane, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
4312 Meghan Lane Available 07/01/20 End Unit Townhouse Available July 1, Patio, Stainless Appliances, 2 Car Garage, Walk in Closet - See video walk through at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DFcJgLzK1g
End unit townhouse available July 1 in Eagan. Open floor plan on the main level. Lots of natural light from the large front windows and sliding glass doors in the kitchen. Newer carpet in living room and the entire upstairs. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. There's also a walkout to the side patio from the kitchen. There's a half bathroom on the main level off the kitchen.
All three bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom is large with a walk-in closet. There's a full bathroom and laundry room off the hallway.
This townhouse also has central air conditioning, a 2 car attached garage, nice landscaping, guest parking, and freshly coated driveway.

Rent includes water/sewer, trash, & association dues
One small pet is okay with $25/month pet fee
$50 Application fee per Adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

(RLNE2762147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 Meghan Lane have any available units?
4312 Meghan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4312 Meghan Lane have?
Some of 4312 Meghan Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 Meghan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4312 Meghan Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 Meghan Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4312 Meghan Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4312 Meghan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4312 Meghan Lane does offer parking.
Does 4312 Meghan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4312 Meghan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 Meghan Lane have a pool?
No, 4312 Meghan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4312 Meghan Lane have accessible units?
No, 4312 Meghan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 Meghan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4312 Meghan Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4312 Meghan Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4312 Meghan Lane has units with air conditioning.
