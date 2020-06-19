Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

4312 Meghan Lane Available 07/01/20 End Unit Townhouse Available July 1, Patio, Stainless Appliances, 2 Car Garage, Walk in Closet - See video walk through at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DFcJgLzK1g

End unit townhouse available July 1 in Eagan. Open floor plan on the main level. Lots of natural light from the large front windows and sliding glass doors in the kitchen. Newer carpet in living room and the entire upstairs. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. There's also a walkout to the side patio from the kitchen. There's a half bathroom on the main level off the kitchen.

All three bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom is large with a walk-in closet. There's a full bathroom and laundry room off the hallway.

This townhouse also has central air conditioning, a 2 car attached garage, nice landscaping, guest parking, and freshly coated driveway.



Rent includes water/sewer, trash, & association dues

One small pet is okay with $25/month pet fee

$50 Application fee per Adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



(RLNE2762147)