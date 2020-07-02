All apartments in Eagan
/
Eagan, MN
/
4197 Knob Circle
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

4197 Knob Circle

4197 Knob Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4197 Knob Circle, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
HOLY MOLY BATMAN - This Place is Revved-And-Ready-To-Go!!! - Spacious 3-Level Twin-Home Featuring 2 BRs, 2.5 BAs, 2 CAR Garage, and Primely Located within Heart of Eagan and Knob HIll Association. Main Floor Living, Dining, Kitchen, and 1/2 Bath - Upstairs Bedroom's and Full Bath, Downstairs Family Room, 3/4 Bath, and Laundry. Situated on Walk-Out Lot with Private Views! NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET, NEW FRIG, NEW HVAC! UPDATED PIC'S TO COME! Other Details Apply:

FOR RENT = 4197 Knob Circle, Eagan, MN 55122
AVAILABLE = 12/15/19!
TERM = 6 Month, Minimum (Premium May Apply) - 18 Month Preferred!
APPLICATION FEE = $75/Applicant (18 YO+)
RENT = $1,595/Month
PETS = No (Sorry :( )
DEPOSIT + FEES = 1 Month's Rent + $300 Non-Refundable Administration Fee
TENANT UTILITIES = Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet
OWNER UTILITIES = HOA Dues (Includes: Water/Sewer/Trash/Exterior Maintenance)
SECTION 8 = NOT APPROVED!
SMOKING = NO (Not Even Outside - Thank you :()!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5344124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4197 Knob Circle have any available units?
4197 Knob Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4197 Knob Circle have?
Some of 4197 Knob Circle's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4197 Knob Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4197 Knob Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4197 Knob Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4197 Knob Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 4197 Knob Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4197 Knob Circle offers parking.
Does 4197 Knob Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4197 Knob Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4197 Knob Circle have a pool?
No, 4197 Knob Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4197 Knob Circle have accessible units?
No, 4197 Knob Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4197 Knob Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4197 Knob Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4197 Knob Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4197 Knob Circle has units with air conditioning.

