Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning internet access carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage internet access

HOLY MOLY BATMAN - This Place is Revved-And-Ready-To-Go!!! - Spacious 3-Level Twin-Home Featuring 2 BRs, 2.5 BAs, 2 CAR Garage, and Primely Located within Heart of Eagan and Knob HIll Association. Main Floor Living, Dining, Kitchen, and 1/2 Bath - Upstairs Bedroom's and Full Bath, Downstairs Family Room, 3/4 Bath, and Laundry. Situated on Walk-Out Lot with Private Views! NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET, NEW FRIG, NEW HVAC! UPDATED PIC'S TO COME! Other Details Apply:



FOR RENT = 4197 Knob Circle, Eagan, MN 55122

AVAILABLE = 12/15/19!

TERM = 6 Month, Minimum (Premium May Apply) - 18 Month Preferred!

APPLICATION FEE = $75/Applicant (18 YO+)

RENT = $1,595/Month

PETS = No (Sorry :( )

DEPOSIT + FEES = 1 Month's Rent + $300 Non-Refundable Administration Fee

TENANT UTILITIES = Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet

OWNER UTILITIES = HOA Dues (Includes: Water/Sewer/Trash/Exterior Maintenance)

SECTION 8 = NOT APPROVED!

SMOKING = NO (Not Even Outside - Thank you :()!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5344124)