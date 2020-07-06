All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 4072 Durham Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
4072 Durham Court
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:00 PM

4072 Durham Court

4072 Durham Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4072 Durham Court, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! Beautiful town home in Eagan very close to great shopping public transportation and is in the Eagan Sr High School district! This is a wonderful end unit with lots of space and a private patio! It has new hardwood flooring on the main level with a cozy fireplace and is in overall excellent condition! The kitchen is open with a refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher as well as a garbage disposal. The main-floor also has the laundry access to the garage. The upper level has a nice open loft area that can be used as a den or a gaming area. There are two bedroom and a full bathroom. It has a two-car tuck under garage that will keep fairly warm all winter long. It is in an association so snow removal and lawn care are included! Sorry but no pets. Qualifications are 620+ credit score, 3x income vs rent amount, clean background check and good rental history. App fee is $55 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4072 Durham Court have any available units?
4072 Durham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4072 Durham Court have?
Some of 4072 Durham Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4072 Durham Court currently offering any rent specials?
4072 Durham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4072 Durham Court pet-friendly?
No, 4072 Durham Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 4072 Durham Court offer parking?
Yes, 4072 Durham Court offers parking.
Does 4072 Durham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4072 Durham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4072 Durham Court have a pool?
Yes, 4072 Durham Court has a pool.
Does 4072 Durham Court have accessible units?
No, 4072 Durham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4072 Durham Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4072 Durham Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4072 Durham Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4072 Durham Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities