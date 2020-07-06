4072 Durham Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! Beautiful town home in Eagan very close to great shopping public transportation and is in the Eagan Sr High School district! This is a wonderful end unit with lots of space and a private patio! It has new hardwood flooring on the main level with a cozy fireplace and is in overall excellent condition! The kitchen is open with a refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher as well as a garbage disposal. The main-floor also has the laundry access to the garage. The upper level has a nice open loft area that can be used as a den or a gaming area. There are two bedroom and a full bathroom. It has a two-car tuck under garage that will keep fairly warm all winter long. It is in an association so snow removal and lawn care are included! Sorry but no pets. Qualifications are 620+ credit score, 3x income vs rent amount, clean background check and good rental history. App fee is $55 per adult