3584 Blue Jay Way #204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub sauna

This well maintained condo offers high, vaulted ceilings, a large living room with lots of natural light, a dining area, stainless steel appliances, and newer carpet. One bedroom, one bath with a large closet, and washer and dryer in the bathroom. Unit also features a decorative fireplace with electric insert piece. A nice deck is off the back of the condo. 1-Car detached garage is included. Community outdoor pool, indoor hot tub, sauna and exercise room.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. 1 cat, or 1 dog 20lbs or under is allowed based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage, water, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.



For a video tour of the home please contact the listing agent or click the link here: https://youtu.be/1992gAiUcBY



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Nicely updated condo!