Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:50 AM

3584 Blue Jay Way #204

3584 Blue Jay Way · No Longer Available
Location

3584 Blue Jay Way, Eagan, MN 55123

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
This well maintained condo offers high, vaulted ceilings, a large living room with lots of natural light, a dining area, stainless steel appliances, and newer carpet. One bedroom, one bath with a large closet, and washer and dryer in the bathroom. Unit also features a decorative fireplace with electric insert piece. A nice deck is off the back of the condo. 1-Car detached garage is included. Community outdoor pool, indoor hot tub, sauna and exercise room.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. 1 cat, or 1 dog 20lbs or under is allowed based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage, water, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.

For a video tour of the home please contact the listing agent or click the link here: https://youtu.be/1992gAiUcBY

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Nicely updated condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3584 Blue Jay Way #204 have any available units?
3584 Blue Jay Way #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 3584 Blue Jay Way #204 have?
Some of 3584 Blue Jay Way #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3584 Blue Jay Way #204 currently offering any rent specials?
3584 Blue Jay Way #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3584 Blue Jay Way #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3584 Blue Jay Way #204 is pet friendly.
Does 3584 Blue Jay Way #204 offer parking?
Yes, 3584 Blue Jay Way #204 offers parking.
Does 3584 Blue Jay Way #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3584 Blue Jay Way #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3584 Blue Jay Way #204 have a pool?
Yes, 3584 Blue Jay Way #204 has a pool.
Does 3584 Blue Jay Way #204 have accessible units?
No, 3584 Blue Jay Way #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 3584 Blue Jay Way #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3584 Blue Jay Way #204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3584 Blue Jay Way #204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3584 Blue Jay Way #204 has units with air conditioning.
