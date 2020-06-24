1590 Clemson Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This Eagan townhome is available to move in to 8/1/19!



Great End Unit Townhome that has amazing wooded back yard, patio for grilling and quite eve. with bonfire.



This home features a nice wood burning fire place with amazing brick work and mantel.



Tons of storage all throughout the home.



2 full bedrooms enough to fit a full bed, desk and dresser easy.



Bonsu private 3 season porch, off the living living room or accessible from or deck!

Assc. dues, Lawn care and snow removal included in rent.



Sorry this home does NOT allow pets



This home does not accept section 8 or govt. assistance.



Income - 3 times rent

No felonies

Job referral

Credit Score over 600



Thank you.