Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
1590 Clemson Dr
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

1590 Clemson Dr

1590 Clemson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1590 Clemson Drive, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This Eagan townhome is available to move in to 8/1/19!

Great End Unit Townhome that has amazing wooded back yard, patio for grilling and quite eve. with bonfire.

This home features a nice wood burning fire place with amazing brick work and mantel.

Tons of storage all throughout the home.

2 full bedrooms enough to fit a full bed, desk and dresser easy.

Bonsu private 3 season porch, off the living living room or accessible from or deck!
Assc. dues, Lawn care and snow removal included in rent.

To apply or see this home go to our website -
WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com
Fill out agent contract or call for showing.

Sorry this home does NOT allow pets

This home does not accept section 8 or govt. assistance.

Income - 3 times rent
No felonies
Job referral
Credit Score over 600

Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1590 Clemson Dr have any available units?
1590 Clemson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 1590 Clemson Dr have?
Some of 1590 Clemson Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1590 Clemson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1590 Clemson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1590 Clemson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1590 Clemson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1590 Clemson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1590 Clemson Dr offers parking.
Does 1590 Clemson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1590 Clemson Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1590 Clemson Dr have a pool?
No, 1590 Clemson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1590 Clemson Dr have accessible units?
No, 1590 Clemson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1590 Clemson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1590 Clemson Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1590 Clemson Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1590 Clemson Dr has units with air conditioning.
