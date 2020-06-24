1550 Highview Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!



Amazing, MUST SEE 2 story property with a finished lower level. Lower level has a 2nd full kitchen that makes it perfect for a mother-in-law suite. The property is located in a beautiful Eagan community with views of the river and downtown. The open floor plan, lofted ceilings, and large flat backyard are tough features to find. You won't want to miss this one.



This home is available as a Rent2Own/C4D Only - Traditional Lease is not available on this one, but on others. You can search hundreds of homes to lease at 612RentNow.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.