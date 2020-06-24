All apartments in Eagan
1550 Highview Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1550 Highview Avenue

1550 Highview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1550 Highview Avenue, Eagan, MN 55121

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

Amazing, MUST SEE 2 story property with a finished lower level. Lower level has a 2nd full kitchen that makes it perfect for a mother-in-law suite. The property is located in a beautiful Eagan community with views of the river and downtown. The open floor plan, lofted ceilings, and large flat backyard are tough features to find. You won't want to miss this one.

This home is available as a Rent2Own/C4D Only - Traditional Lease is not available on this one, but on others. You can search hundreds of homes to lease at 612RentNow.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 Highview Avenue have any available units?
1550 Highview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
Is 1550 Highview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Highview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Highview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1550 Highview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1550 Highview Avenue offer parking?
No, 1550 Highview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1550 Highview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 Highview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Highview Avenue have a pool?
No, 1550 Highview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1550 Highview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1550 Highview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Highview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 Highview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 Highview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 Highview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
