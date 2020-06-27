6629 41st Avenue N

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Another listing from Toni @ Renters Warehouse!! This 4BD/2BA single family home is available for a 10/1 move in!! Main floor features, kitchen, family room, bathroom, and 3 bedrooms. Lower level includes bedroom, family room, playroom, mudroom, and laundry. Backyard has a deck. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care and snow removal. (RENT: $ 2,200) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,200) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit and pet rent of $50) Schedule a showing now! ASK ABOUT DISCOUNT FOR LONGER TERM LEASE Property owner is NOT participating in Section 8 housing.