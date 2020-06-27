All apartments in Crystal
6629 41st Avenue N
Last updated October 26 2019 at 5:35 PM

6629 41st Avenue N

6629 41st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6629 41st Avenue North, Crystal, MN 55427
Brownwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Another listing from Toni @ Renters Warehouse!! This 4BD/2BA single family home is available for a 10/1 move in!! Main floor features, kitchen, family room, bathroom, and 3 bedrooms. Lower level includes bedroom, family room, playroom, mudroom, and laundry. Backyard has a deck. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care and snow removal. (RENT: $ 2,200) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,200) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit and pet rent of $50) Schedule a showing now! ASK ABOUT DISCOUNT FOR LONGER TERM LEASE Property owner is NOT participating in Section 8 housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6629 41st Avenue N have any available units?
6629 41st Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
Is 6629 41st Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
6629 41st Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6629 41st Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6629 41st Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 6629 41st Avenue N offer parking?
No, 6629 41st Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 6629 41st Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6629 41st Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6629 41st Avenue N have a pool?
No, 6629 41st Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 6629 41st Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 6629 41st Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 6629 41st Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6629 41st Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6629 41st Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6629 41st Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
