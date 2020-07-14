All apartments in Crystal
Sedona Hills Apartments
Sedona Hills Apartments

6410 27th Ave N · (763) 401-7987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6410 27th Ave N, Crystal, MN 55427

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6420 27th Ave N #106 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,029

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sedona Hills Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
garage
on-site laundry
online portal
6310 27th Ave N #222 Available 05/01/20 - 2 Bedroom apartment: 1100/sf Lots of closet space. Heat, water, and garbage included in the rent and tenant pays for electricity, and internet/phone/cable if desired. All units have stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Coin operated laundry is on the main floor in each building. Units have either a walkout or large patio. We do not accept pets. One month damage deposit.

Sedona Hills Apartments is located at 6410 27th Ave N, Crystal, MN 55427 on the corner of Douglas Dr and 27th Ave N "Medicine Lake RD" in Crystal on the bus line with a strip mall with dining, mini grocery, and one of the top known donut shops.

Sedona Hills Apartments has 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 3 bedroom apartments available.

Hours 9:30am to 5:30pm Monday - Friday

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3464616)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per adult
Deposit: 1 months rent
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sedona Hills Apartments have any available units?
Sedona Hills Apartments has a unit available for $1,029 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Sedona Hills Apartments have?
Some of Sedona Hills Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sedona Hills Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sedona Hills Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sedona Hills Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Sedona Hills Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crystal.
Does Sedona Hills Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sedona Hills Apartments offers parking.
Does Sedona Hills Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sedona Hills Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sedona Hills Apartments have a pool?
No, Sedona Hills Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Sedona Hills Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sedona Hills Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sedona Hills Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sedona Hills Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Sedona Hills Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sedona Hills Apartments has units with air conditioning.
