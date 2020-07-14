Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven smoke-free units Property Amenities parking internet access garage on-site laundry online portal

6310 27th Ave N #222 Available 05/01/20 - 2 Bedroom apartment: 1100/sf Lots of closet space. Heat, water, and garbage included in the rent and tenant pays for electricity, and internet/phone/cable if desired. All units have stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Coin operated laundry is on the main floor in each building. Units have either a walkout or large patio. We do not accept pets. One month damage deposit.



Sedona Hills Apartments is located at 6410 27th Ave N, Crystal, MN 55427 on the corner of Douglas Dr and 27th Ave N "Medicine Lake RD" in Crystal on the bus line with a strip mall with dining, mini grocery, and one of the top known donut shops.



Sedona Hills Apartments has 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 3 bedroom apartments available.



Hours 9:30am to 5:30pm Monday - Friday



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3464616)