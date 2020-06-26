Amenities
5300 Maryland Ave N Available 08/01/19 SPACE GALORE & SO . MUCH . MORE . - FOR RENT: 4BR - 2 BA - 1 CAR Single-Family Home Situated On Corner Lot of a .285 Acre Spread Featuring...Fenced-In Yard, Updated Renovations, Including Stainless Steel Appliances + Granite Counters in Kitchen, Windows, Flooring, and Much More! It Exudes that Comfy "Home" Feeling Upon Entry with its Neutral Decor...Other Details Apply:
Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Rent = $1,995/Month
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable
Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit
Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Available = 8/1/19
Tenant Utilities = ALL: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, Trash, Phone, Cable, Internet
Owner Utilities = NONE: Tenant Responsible for ALL
Exterior Maintenance: Tenant Responsible for Lawn Care, Snow Removal, or Can Include Service with Rent Increase
Section 8: Not Approved
(RLNE4950813)