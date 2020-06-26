All apartments in Crystal
5300 Maryland Ave N

5300 Maryland Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5300 Maryland Avenue North, Crystal, MN 55428
Becker

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
5300 Maryland Ave N Available 08/01/19 SPACE GALORE & SO . MUCH . MORE . - FOR RENT: 4BR - 2 BA - 1 CAR Single-Family Home Situated On Corner Lot of a .285 Acre Spread Featuring...Fenced-In Yard, Updated Renovations, Including Stainless Steel Appliances + Granite Counters in Kitchen, Windows, Flooring, and Much More! It Exudes that Comfy "Home" Feeling Upon Entry with its Neutral Decor...Other Details Apply:

Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Rent = $1,995/Month
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable
Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit
Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Available = 8/1/19
Tenant Utilities = ALL: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, Trash, Phone, Cable, Internet
Owner Utilities = NONE: Tenant Responsible for ALL
Exterior Maintenance: Tenant Responsible for Lawn Care, Snow Removal, or Can Include Service with Rent Increase
Section 8: Not Approved

(RLNE4950813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Maryland Ave N have any available units?
5300 Maryland Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
What amenities does 5300 Maryland Ave N have?
Some of 5300 Maryland Ave N's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Maryland Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Maryland Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Maryland Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 Maryland Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5300 Maryland Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5300 Maryland Ave N offers parking.
Does 5300 Maryland Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 Maryland Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Maryland Ave N have a pool?
No, 5300 Maryland Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5300 Maryland Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5300 Maryland Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Maryland Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300 Maryland Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 Maryland Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5300 Maryland Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
