Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

5300 Maryland Ave N Available 08/01/19 SPACE GALORE & SO . MUCH . MORE . - FOR RENT: 4BR - 2 BA - 1 CAR Single-Family Home Situated On Corner Lot of a .285 Acre Spread Featuring...Fenced-In Yard, Updated Renovations, Including Stainless Steel Appliances + Granite Counters in Kitchen, Windows, Flooring, and Much More! It Exudes that Comfy "Home" Feeling Upon Entry with its Neutral Decor...Other Details Apply:



Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)

Rent = $1,995/Month

Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable

Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit

Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)

Available = 8/1/19

Tenant Utilities = ALL: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, Trash, Phone, Cable, Internet

Owner Utilities = NONE: Tenant Responsible for ALL

Exterior Maintenance: Tenant Responsible for Lawn Care, Snow Removal, or Can Include Service with Rent Increase

Section 8: Not Approved



(RLNE4950813)