5027 Angeline Avenue N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath in Quiet Residential Neighborhood - You will love your new home in a quiet residential neighborhood with an attached 2 car garage, deck and private back yard!



See 3D Walkthrough Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ySTqudnbAFd



Your new home is freshly painting with a bright kitchen with white cabinetry including a new refrigerator and other updated appliances. Well kept flooring is throughout the home including a updated bathroom with brand new flooring and fixtures.



Brand new central air, newer washer and dryer and an upper and lower level living room with 3 bedrooms!



This will not last long!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4993645)