Crystal, MN
5027 Angeline Avenue N
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

5027 Angeline Avenue N

5027 Angeline Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5027 Angeline Avenue North, Crystal, MN 55429
Twin Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath in Quiet Residential Neighborhood - You will love your new home in a quiet residential neighborhood with an attached 2 car garage, deck and private back yard!

See 3D Walkthrough Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ySTqudnbAFd

Your new home is freshly painting with a bright kitchen with white cabinetry including a new refrigerator and other updated appliances. Well kept flooring is throughout the home including a updated bathroom with brand new flooring and fixtures.

Brand new central air, newer washer and dryer and an upper and lower level living room with 3 bedrooms!

This will not last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4993645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5027 Angeline Avenue N have any available units?
5027 Angeline Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
What amenities does 5027 Angeline Avenue N have?
Some of 5027 Angeline Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5027 Angeline Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
5027 Angeline Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5027 Angeline Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 5027 Angeline Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crystal.
Does 5027 Angeline Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 5027 Angeline Avenue N offers parking.
Does 5027 Angeline Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5027 Angeline Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5027 Angeline Avenue N have a pool?
No, 5027 Angeline Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 5027 Angeline Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 5027 Angeline Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 5027 Angeline Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5027 Angeline Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5027 Angeline Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5027 Angeline Avenue N has units with air conditioning.
