Last updated November 28 2019 at 5:38 PM

3505 June Avenue N

3505 June Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3505 June Avenue North, Crystal, MN 55422
Lee Park

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! OPEN HOUSE 11/9 1pm -2pm . This Cute 2 Bed and 1 Bath single family home in Crystal MN is Available 11/1/2019 move in date!! Main Level features, Kitchen, dining room, living room, both bedrooms and bath. full unfinished basement with Laundry & plenty of storage. Detached 1 car Garage. (RENT:$1190.00.) ( SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1190.00) Tenant responsible for Snow Removal and lawn. Tenant responsible for all utilities. (One -Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7) ( PETS OK -refundable Deposit)(NO SMOKING) Looking for Long term Lease, also open to 12 month Lease agreement. To schedule a showing Copy/paste https://showmojo.com/474cb9fe5d/gallery...Please call 30 minutes before scheduled time of viewing to confirm ...ph: (612) 351-6243 Click on upper Left icon of house scroll to bottom & click apply now to apply. Sorry Not Set up for Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 June Avenue N have any available units?
3505 June Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
Is 3505 June Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
3505 June Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 June Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 3505 June Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crystal.
Does 3505 June Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 3505 June Avenue N offers parking.
Does 3505 June Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 June Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 June Avenue N have a pool?
No, 3505 June Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 3505 June Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 3505 June Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 June Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 June Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3505 June Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3505 June Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

