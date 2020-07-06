3505 June Avenue N

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! OPEN HOUSE 11/9 1pm -2pm . This Cute 2 Bed and 1 Bath single family home in Crystal MN is Available 11/1/2019 move in date!! Main Level features, Kitchen, dining room, living room, both bedrooms and bath. full unfinished basement with Laundry & plenty of storage. Detached 1 car Garage. (RENT:$1190.00.) ( SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1190.00) Tenant responsible for Snow Removal and lawn. Tenant responsible for all utilities. (One -Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7) ( PETS OK -refundable Deposit)(NO SMOKING) Looking for Long term Lease, also open to 12 month Lease agreement. To schedule a showing Copy/paste https://showmojo.com/474cb9fe5d/gallery...Please call 30 minutes before scheduled time of viewing to confirm ...ph: (612) 351-6243 Click on upper Left icon of house scroll to bottom & click apply now to apply. Sorry Not Set up for Section 8