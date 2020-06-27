All apartments in Crystal
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:51 PM

2709 Hampshire Avenue N

2709 Hampshire Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Hampshire Avenue North, Crystal, MN 55427
Valley Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Now available for rent, this charming two-story side-by-side duplex is located across from Neill Elementary School in Crystal. This 1,300 square-foot 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home features a large back yard with two hardwood floor bedrooms on the main level and one on the lower level with new carpeting. The basement features a shared stairwell with the other side of the duplex. The living room also boasts new walnut flooring and the eat-in kitchen features a new backsplash above the sink! Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer in the finished basement along with a mini-workshop, downstairs rec room, a private tenant-accessible back yard storage shed and ample off-street parking! Two window A/C units are also included for use upon tenant request. Security Deposit: $1,295. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, snow and trash removal. Water/Sewage and Lawn Care is included in rent! Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Hampshire Avenue N have any available units?
2709 Hampshire Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
What amenities does 2709 Hampshire Avenue N have?
Some of 2709 Hampshire Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Hampshire Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Hampshire Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Hampshire Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Hampshire Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crystal.
Does 2709 Hampshire Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Hampshire Avenue N offers parking.
Does 2709 Hampshire Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 Hampshire Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Hampshire Avenue N have a pool?
No, 2709 Hampshire Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Hampshire Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 2709 Hampshire Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Hampshire Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Hampshire Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 Hampshire Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2709 Hampshire Avenue N has units with air conditioning.
