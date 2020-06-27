2709 Hampshire Avenue N

Amenities

Now available for rent, this charming two-story side-by-side duplex is located across from Neill Elementary School in Crystal. This 1,300 square-foot 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home features a large back yard with two hardwood floor bedrooms on the main level and one on the lower level with new carpeting. The basement features a shared stairwell with the other side of the duplex. The living room also boasts new walnut flooring and the eat-in kitchen features a new backsplash above the sink! Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer in the finished basement along with a mini-workshop, downstairs rec room, a private tenant-accessible back yard storage shed and ample off-street parking! Two window A/C units are also included for use upon tenant request. Security Deposit: $1,295. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, snow and trash removal. Water/Sewage and Lawn Care is included in rent! Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!