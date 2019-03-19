All apartments in Cottage Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7624 E Point Douglas Rd

7624 E Point Douglas Rd S · No Longer Available
Location

7624 E Point Douglas Rd S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Excellent Twin Home Available for Feb 1! - Another great listing from Executive Realty and CitiesRentals.com

This property has great access to shopping, restaurants, and major freeways. It offers 3 bedrooms on the main level and a very large living room. The eat in kitchen has nice updated, clean appliances. There is an unfinished basement for extra storage.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, except for water. Tenant is also responsible for their own lawn and snow care.

This property is nice and clean, and will not last long. Call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 to schedule a tour, or visit our website at CitiesRentals.com for all of our available listings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7624 E Point Douglas Rd have any available units?
7624 E Point Douglas Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
Is 7624 E Point Douglas Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7624 E Point Douglas Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7624 E Point Douglas Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7624 E Point Douglas Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Grove.
Does 7624 E Point Douglas Rd offer parking?
No, 7624 E Point Douglas Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7624 E Point Douglas Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7624 E Point Douglas Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7624 E Point Douglas Rd have a pool?
No, 7624 E Point Douglas Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7624 E Point Douglas Rd have accessible units?
No, 7624 E Point Douglas Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7624 E Point Douglas Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7624 E Point Douglas Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7624 E Point Douglas Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7624 E Point Douglas Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
