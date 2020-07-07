Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3688 Coon Rapids Blvd NW Available 07/01/20 Huge Two Story Townhome for July 1, Loft Area, 2 1/2 Baths, Open Floor Plan, Large Master - See video walk through at https://youtu.be/SG_0X_O5QD4



Huge 2 Story Townhome available for July 1 in Coon Rapids. The entryway is open and spans both floors. The main level has an open floorplan with a large living room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen has a lot of cabinetry and a center island. There is a half bathroom off the kitchen as well.

Upstairs there is an open loft perfect for an office or play area. The master bedroom is large with two closets. The master bathroom has a separate shower and tub. The two other bedrooms are a good size upstairs. There is another full bathroom directly outside of these bedrooms. The washer/dryer is conveniently located right outside of the master bedroom.

This townhome also has central air conditioning and an attached two car garage.



Rent includes the association dues, lawn care & snow removal.

Cats or one small dog may be considered with a $50/month pet fee per

$50 application fee per adult.

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal & rental history.

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information.



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



