All apartments in Coon Rapids
Find more places like 3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coon Rapids, MN
/
3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW

3668 Coon Rapids Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coon Rapids
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3668 Coon Rapids Boulevard Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Thompson Riverview Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW Available 08/01/20 Huge Townhouse for August 1, Open Floor Plan, Loft Area, Attached Garage, Large Master Suite - Huge 2 Story Townhome available for August1 in Coon Rapids. The entryway is open and spans both floors. The main level has an open floorplan with a large living room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen has a lot of cabinetry and a center island. There is a half bathroom off the kitchen as well.
Upstairs there is an open loft perfect for an office or play area. The master bedroom is large with two closets. The master bathroom has a separate shower and tub. The two other bedrooms are a good size upstairs. There is another full bathroom directly outside of these bedrooms. The washer/dryer is conveniently located right outside of the master bedroom.
This townhome also has central air conditioning and an attached two car garage.

Rent includes the association dues, lawn care & snow removal.
Cats or one small dog may be considered with a $50/month pet fee per
$50 application fee per adult.
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal & rental history.
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing.

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

(RLNE3953844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW have any available units?
3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW have?
Some of 3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW currently offering any rent specials?
3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW is pet friendly.
Does 3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW offer parking?
Yes, 3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW offers parking.
Does 3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW have a pool?
No, 3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW does not have a pool.
Does 3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW have accessible units?
No, 3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3668 Coon Rapids Blvd NW has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest Oak
9900 Bluebird St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Wellington Ridge
9787 Palm St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Similar Pages

Coon Rapids 1 BedroomsCoon Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Coon Rapids Apartments with BalconyCoon Rapids Apartments with Parking
Coon Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN
Golden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities